28-year-old WWE Superstar signs contract extension ahead of WrestleMania - Reports

A 28-year-old WWE Superstar has reportedly agreed to a contract extension ahead of WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania weekend is finally here, and the show kicks off in a matter of hours from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tomorrow night, the Show of Shows will be headlined by Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins will be in action tonight against Logan Paul on the popular YouTuber's 28th birthday. Logan has gotten the better of The Visionary in recent weeks by knocking him out twice on RAW. The Maverick has been impressive since arriving in the company in 2021 and even held his own against Roman Reigns last year at Crown Jewel.

According to Xero News, Logan Paul has signed a two-year contract extension with the promotion. He recently stated that his deal would expire at WrestleMania, but it appears that the company has ensured that he will be sticking around for a while longer.

"A source has advised us that, Logan Paul has signed a 2 year extension at WWE," tweeted Xero News.

Seth Rollins warns Logan Paul ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Seth Rollins sent a warning to Logan Paul ahead of their match tonight at WrestleMania.

The rivalry between Logan and Seth started at Royal Rumble in January. The YouTuber shockingly eliminated The Visionary and has been making a fool out of Rollins ever since. The former WWE Champion has been knocked out twice already but will look to get his revenge tonight at the premium live event.

In a recent interview on KTLA 5, Seth Rollins claimed that both Paul brothers have very punchable faces and added that it is going to feel good to lay into Logan tonight in Los Angeles.

"I think there's a lot of good, nice, kind, sweet folks here in WWE who you don't want to hurt. You don't want to lay a finger on them. Logan Paul, not one of those people. It's gonna feel real good to lay into him when I get the chance on Saturday," said Seth Rollins.

Logan Paul continues to prove he is an incredible athlete every time he steps foot inside the squared circle and has the opportunity to steal the show tonight. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in WWE after his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

