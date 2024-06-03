31-year-old's WWE contract set to expire this summer

Another WWE contract is reportedly set to expire soon. Becky Lynch's contract recently expired and The Man is currently a free agent. Chad Gable's contract with the promotion will be expiring on June 7 as well.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Legado Del Fantasma's Angel Garza's contract will be up this summer. The veteran recently tried to get Andrade to join his faction but he was rejected. Fightful noted that Garza's contract is set to expire on August 1. The two sides have been negotiating and WWE reportedly has an offer on the table to retain the 31-year-old star.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Angel Garza joined WWE in 2019 and is a former Cruiserweight Champion. He is also a part of the Los Lotharios tag team with Humberto Carrillo but the duo have never won the titles.

WWE RAW star originally replaced Elektra Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma

Zelina Vega was originally in Legado Del Fantasma when the heel faction was called up to the main roster. She replaced Elektra Lopez in the group, who was eventually brought up to the main roster as well. Vega is currently in the Latino World Order faction and was pulled from this year's Queen of the Ring tournament due to an injury.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin last year, Vega shared that she had no idea why the company decided to replace Lopez with her. She added that the group was fresh for everyone on the main roster and at the time Lopez was doing her thing in NXT:

"They [Legado Del Fantasma] had been with Elektra [Lopez] previously. I have no idea how or why or what happened there. But it’s like, it’s fresh for everybody because now she’s doing her thing in NXT with her group and how she’s running that and then we have ours here so, who knows?"

Legado Del Fantasma also tried to recruit Andrade before WWE WrestleMania XL. However, the former AEW star betrayed the faction and teamed with Rey Mysterio at The Show of Shows to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback