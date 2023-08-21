32-year-old star "not a priority" in WWE for now despite massive win recently - Reports

The WWE Women's Championship scene on SmackDown is quite stacked. This was even before IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam, as Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair contested for the title.

All three superstars will want a shot at SKY, but another superstar has a claim to jump the queue. Zelina Vega defeated the Damage CTRL member on the August 4 episode of SmackDown, one night before IYO's big moment at SummerSlam.

Despite that, it seems like WWE isn't planning on pushing her as a singles star for the time being. According to a report from Ringside News, Vega is "not a priority over the other women at the forefront at the moment."

One may think Zelina would be IYO SKY's first challenger based on her win a couple of weeks ago, but that isn't the case. She is still appearing on SmackDown as part of the LWO, but a world title program doesn't seem to be in her near future.

Zelina Vega did challenge Rhea Ripley in May when her title was still called the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two had a competitive match at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

IYO SKY and Bayley attacked Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

IYO SKY cashed in on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, moments after The EST of WWE defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair. While it seemed like the two of them would face each other soon, the company might be holding off on the match.

Belair was subject to a backstage assault where SKY and Bayley injured her knee, while Asuka wasn't on SmackDown this past week. It looks like IYO will defend her Women's Championship against Charlotte first, potentially at Payback.

Singles matches against Asuka and Bianca Belair will surely be on the horizon as well, as IYO SKY looks to make her mark as the top female on SmackDown. She may ultimately feud with her current partner, Bayley, as well. Things are looking up for the Japanese star.

