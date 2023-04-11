33-year-old absent WWE Superstar spotted backstage at RAW - Reports

An absent WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted backstage ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

At WrestleMania 39, Damage CTRL lost to Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag team match.

The following night on RAW, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY lost a number one contenders match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, fans noticed that The Role Model did not accompany the former women's tag team champions to the ring. She hasn't appeared on TV since WrestleMania 39, that could change very soon.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the 33-year-old is backstage for tonight's episode of WWE RAW, but there is no word on whether she will appear on the show.

Bayley sent a cryptic message following Damage CTRL's loss at WrestleMania but has reiterated that those comments were part of a storyline to create buzz.

"And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye," tweeted Bayley.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa praises Bayley

Hall of Famer Madusa shared kind words for Bayley following Damage CTRL's loss during Night One of WrestleMania.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion's last televised victory came on the January 9 edition of RAW against Mia Yim. Damage CTRL arrived last year at SummerSlam in Nashville and had a ton of buzz surrounding them. However, the reactions quickly started to fade, and now stable appears to be a lost cause.

Madusa took to Twitter to claim that the Women's Grand Slam Champion is underrated and deserves so much more.

"Just an observation completely out of left field… Can I say @itsBayleyWWE is one of the most talented and most underrated woman’s talent of today. She deserves so much more! OK that’s it..Bayley would definitely be a fun person to have a match with. ❤️," tweeted Madusa.

The Role Model has received several kind messages during her absence from the company. It will be interesting to see if Bayley is still the leader of Damage CTRL when she returns to television.

