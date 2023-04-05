"Say it a little louder" - Naomi praises 33-year-old absent WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Superstar Naomi praised a 33-year-old star today on social media after her loss at WrestleMania.

Naomi, now known by her real name Trinity Fatu, has not appeared in WWE since she walked out with Sasha Banks last May. The duo were Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were unhappy with the creative and walked out of the company.

Banks now performs as Mercedes Moné in NJPW and captured the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI at Battle in the Valley in February. Trinity is yet to appear for another wrestling promotion but recently confirmed her departure on social media.

The Wrestle Ops handle on Twitter sent out a message today praising Bayley after Damage CTRL suffered another loss at WrestleMania. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost again last night on RAW, and Bayley was not ringside for the match. The Role Model hasn't won a match since defeating Mia Yim on the January 9th edition of the red brand.

Never letting that go forgotten. @itsBayleyWWE appreciation tweet, one of the most gifted icons on the planet for a long time.Never letting that go forgotten. .@itsBayleyWWE appreciation tweet, one of the most gifted icons on the planet for a long time.Never letting that go forgotten. https://t.co/ao1SiqN1h9

Trinity Fatu agreed with the message and asked for people to say it louder:

"Say it a little louder pls 💯😌❤️," she tweeted.

Never letting that go forgotten. @itsBayleyWWE appreciation tweet, one of the most gifted icons on the planet for a long time.Never letting that go forgotten. .@itsBayleyWWE appreciation tweet, one of the most gifted icons on the planet for a long time.Never letting that go forgotten. https://t.co/ao1SiqN1h9 Say it a little louder pls Say it a little louder pls 💯😌❤️ twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Natalya wants Naomi to return to WWE

Natalya recently discussed Naomi and Sasha Banks' departure from the company and stated that she hopes they both return someday.

Shotzi and Natalya teamed up this past weekend at WrestleMania in the Women's Showcase Fatal-Way Tag Team match. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the match after The Baddest Woman on the Planet tapped out Shotzi with an armbar.

Speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the 40-year-old disclosed that she is unsure of why the former Women's Tag Team Champions left the company but believes that they will return down the line:

"I think so, I think that it would be so amazing to have Naomi come back to WWE. I don't know the particulars of why they really left. I'm close friends to both girls, but I never really asked them, and it's something we haven't really talked about," said Natalya.

There’s a lot more here: Natalya says it would be amazing to see Naomi return to WWE + she talks mentalhealth and setting boundariesThere’s a lot more here: youtu.be/2j3B9rFvCA0 Natalya says it would be amazing to see Naomi return to WWE + she talks mentalhealth and setting boundariesThere’s a lot more here: youtu.be/2j3B9rFvCA0 https://t.co/ilg3kZipmC

Naomi was recently spotted backstage during the ROH Supercard of Honor in support of former superstar Ember Moon, now known as ROH Women's Champion Athena. It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old ever returns to WWE or decides to join a different wrestling promotion in the future.

