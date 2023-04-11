35-year-old former superstar returns to WWE in a new role - Reports

A 35-year-old former superstar has reportedly been coaching at WWE Performance Center as of late.

The Forgotten Sons did not succeed much on the main roster, but Wesley Blake had a solid run in NXT. Blake teamed up with former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy from 2013 - 2016, and the duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships once in their careers.

Buddy has since moved on to The House of Black faction in AEW, while Blake's main roster run didn't last long. Wesley was a part of The Forgotten Sons faction with Jaxson Ryker and Steve Cutler. The stable failed to connect with the WWE Universe, and all three superstars have been released from the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Wesley Blake has been coaching and training wrestlers at the Performance Center as of late. The report noted that Blake was a guest coach last year, but it is unknown if the "guest" label has been removed.

Former WWE star Wesley Blake wanted to wrestle as a Firefly Funhouse puppet

Wesley Blake disclosed that he pitched the idea of wrestling as one of Bray Wyatt's puppets in the Firefly Funhouse.

Blake was released in 2021 and spent some time on EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion. He suffered a personal tragedy at the end of last year that prompted the wrestling world to rally behind him.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Wesley revealed that he wanted to wrestle as one of the Firefly Funhouse puppets and would do Bray Wyatt's dirty work for him.

"We pitch all sorts of ideas. Another crazy idea that we pitched was we, Steve [Cutler] and myself, we would be part of the kind of the Wyatt Family, but we would be part of as Firefly FunHouse. We would be his pig or his rabbit and we would actually bring it to life. Not only that, but we would be like real-life pig and rabbit and we would actually wrestle people is kind of what we would say. Like, we would kind of do his dirty work," said Wesley Blake.

Wesley Blake's main roster run didn't go well, but he may have found a backstage role in the WWE. It will be interesting to see if he's now a full-time coach at the WWE Performance Center or if he continues to wrestle elsewhere.

