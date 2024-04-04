36-year-old WWE star set for major role on WrestleMania weekend - Reports

WWE will present the 40th annual WrestleMania Premium Live Event in just two days. New details have emerged from backstage that the company would reportedly give a major role to a fan-favorite star, Jackie Redmond.

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Friday night. There are currently seven names confirmed to be inducted for the 2024 Class.

RAW on-air talent Jackie Redmond. is set to host the Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, according to PWInsider. It remains to be seen which of the other on-air talents might assist Redmond with the broadcast, but plans as of this week call for the 36-year-old to host Friday's show.

Redmond joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and has hosted various shows including RAW Talk and SmackDown LowDown. She joined RAW as a backstage interviewer in June 2023 while continuing to cover NHL games during hockey season.

WWE to induct Paul Heyman and others into the Hall of Fame

Peacock will begin airing the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Friday night at around 10 pm ET, right after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

The Hall of Fame special is airing from the same venue as the go-home SmackDown, which is the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE has not confirmed the Red Carpet special from previous years as of this writing, but there will be the special WrestleMania Kickoff at 5 pm ET as the lead-in to SmackDown and the Hall of Fame.

The company is rumored to announce more Legacy Wing inductees this year, but not until the night of the show. Hulk Hogan is also rumored to have played a major role at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Hall of Fame coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for Friday:

Muhammad Ali, inducted by his widow Lonnie Ali

Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda as The U.S. Express, inducted by TBA

Thunderbolt Patterson, inducted by radio host Scott Spears

Bull Nakano, inducted by Alundra Blayze

Lia Maivia, inducted by The Rock

Paul Heyman, inducted by Roman Reigns

