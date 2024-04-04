Hulk Hogan being discussed for major role on WrestleMania Weekend

WWE's 40th annual WrestleMania PLE is set to kick off in just three days. Hulk Hogan has been rumored to be present at the two-night event, but new details on a potential role for the wrestling legend have leaked from backstage.

Hulkamania is synonymous with WrestleMania, dating back to the inaugural event in 1984. Hogan previously co-hosted WrestleMania 37 in 2021, along with Titus O'Neil. He was featured in several segments that weekend, including one big nWo moment, but The Hulkster has not returned to The Grandest Stage of Them All since then.

It was recently reported that WWE officials had WrestleMania 40 talks with Steve Austin and were working to lock Hogan in for a 'Mania appearance of some kind, but no other details were provided. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the company is considering Hogan for a role at the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

WWE previously announced that Muhammad Ali will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame by his widow, Lonnie Ali. However, officials have discussed the idea of Hogan being involved in the induction of the Olympic gold medalist boxer.

It remains to be seen how Hogan might assist Ali with the induction of her late husband, but as of now, this is just a rumor from people close to the six-time WWE Champion.

Ali famously served as the special guest outside referee for the WrestleMania I main event. The match saw Hogan and Mr. T defeat Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper, who took a punch from the boxing legend early on.

WWE Hall of Fame updated lineup for WrestleMania Weekend

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Friday night from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Peacock will begin streaming the ceremony as soon as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air, and the two shows will be held at the same venue. The ceremony is expected to begin right around 10 p.m. ET.

There are currently seven names in the 2024 Class. It's still possible that new Legacy Wing inductees are announced, but that has not been confirmed.

Below is the current confirmed Hall of Fame lineup:

Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda as The U.S. Express, inducted by TBA

Thunderbolt Patterson, inducted by radio host Scott Spears

Bull Nakano, inducted by Alundra Blayze

Muhammad Ali, inducted by his widow Lonnie Ali

Lia Maivia, inducted by The Rock

Paul Heyman, inducted by Roman Reigns

