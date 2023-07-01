37-year-old star could replace Zelina Vega in Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Reports

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is tonight, but WWE might not be done with altering the card. A last-minute change to the women's ladder match seems to have been pitched ahead of showtime in London.

Zelina Vega qualified for the multi-woman bout a few weeks ago by defeating Lacey Evans, but her status may be under threat. According to a report from PWInsider Elite, there was a pitch within WWE for Charlotte Flair to feature in the match by replacing the LWO member.

However, it isn't certain if the company will proceed with it, and nothing was filmed at SmackDown to fuel the potential angle. As of now, Vega is still scheduled to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. If The Queen does replace her, it would probably be during the entrances or via a backstage attack.

Flair has a reason to be frustrated, as her WWE Women's Championship match against Asuka was thrown out after Bianca Belair interfered and attacked both women. It seemed like The EST could be a last-minute entrant in the women's ladder match, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

As unlikely as it sounds, it remains to be seen if the reported pitch comes to fruition and Charlotte Flair enters her fourth Money in the Bank ladder match.

Who will win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Even if Charlotte Flair replaces Zelina Vega tonight, WWE has several better options to win the women's briefcase.

For starters, The Queen's former best friend, Becky Lynch, has made it her mission to win the ladder match. However, she unhooked the briefcase on the RAW, which subtly confirmed The Man wouldn't be victorious.

RasslinRob @rasslinrob #MITB When Becky pulled the briefcase off the clip it confirmed that she won’t be winning MITB #WWERaw When Becky pulled the briefcase off the clip it confirmed that she won’t be winning MITB #WWERaw #MITB https://t.co/JgSWxm7vSw

Arguably the favorite, Iyo Sky, has been tipped to win the ladder match after gaining steam in the past couple of months. She is on the verge of turning babyface at the expense of Bayley, who is also in the running to become Miss Money in the Bank.

Poll : 0 votes