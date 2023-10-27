45-year-old star showing up in WWE or AEW is a "dead" deal - Reports

The latest reports suggest that a former world champion re-signing with WWE and AEW has been referred to as a dead deal.

The name in question is CM Punk who was a five-time World Champion during his run with the Stamford-based promotion. During his tenure in Tony Khan's from 2021 to 2023, The Best in the World captured the AEW World Champion twice.

However, the 45-year-old star was released from All Elite Wrestling in September following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Since then, there have been heavy rumors about CM Punk making his way back into World Wrestling Entertainment under Triple H's regime.

Given that the Survivor Series 2023 will be held in Punk's hometown Chicago in November, in a recent interview with 670 The Score, he was asked about his potential appearance on the show. The former world champion noted as of now, he wants to focus on spending some time with his family.

In the latest news, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the possibility of The Best in the World returning to or signing with World Wrestling Entertainment or Tony Khan's company could be considered a "dead deal."

"WWE and AEW are said to be 'dead deals' when it comes to CM Punk possibly returning to either company."

Chris Van Vliet on what Triple H would do if CM Punk returns to WWE

According to TV host and podcaster Chris Van Vliet, Chief Content Officer Triple H may lay down the law for Punk upon his potential return.

The 45-year-old star had already left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 because of issues with upper management and other backstage issues. The same was witnessed when CM Punk was released from AEW.

Hence, speaking on the AskCVV edition, Vliet believes that The Game would resort to imposing strict rules on The Best in the World if he wishes to return to WWE.

"But what I think is, Triple H would lay down the law, and be like, 'Look if you [CM Punk] are coming back, you are coming back under these very strict rules here,'" he said.

Survivor Series 2023 is only a month away and only time will tell if the former world champion surprises the WWE Universe by showing up in Chicago.

Do you think CM Punk is WWE-bound or AEW-bound? Or do you think his time in wrestling has come to and end? Sound off in the comments section below.

