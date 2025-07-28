A 6-time WWE champion is seemingly done with the company and is leaving now. This comes after a devastating loss for the star in a recent match. There are reportedly no longer any plans for him.Alberto Del Rio's status with the company has not changed. There have been reports that the company was adamant about not wanting Del Rio. The star lost a Loser Leaves AAA match recently, as a result of which he will be forced to leave the company. He lost the match against El Mesias, which seemingly ended Del Rio's contract with the promotion, which is now owned by WWE.The report by Fightful Select stated that the company was not interested in him at all. Sources within WWE believe that there are no plans for the star in the company. They also believe that he is legitimately done with AAA as well.Thus, it seems that this is goodbye for Del Rio from the company again, with the star now supposedly leaving AAA. This is yet to be confirmed, but the loss in the match certainly makes it seem that he is leaving, and the reports back this up. The star also lost his title to Hijo del Vikingo immediately after AAA was purchased by their current owners.Alberto Del Rio has spoken about wanting a run in WWEThe star has spoken about wanting to wrestle in WWE several times. He has even claimed that they want him back in the company, although that has been disputed by different reports.He said that he would get an opportunity in the company back in 2022, but the opportunity apparently never came.&quot;They wanna see me there again. They wanna see me facing the performers that are now in the company. They know I'm a workhorse. I don't stop. I was one of the ones who did 250 appearances per year, 260 appearances per year. Never getting hurt, always giving fantastic matches. An important wrestler for our industry. Yes, we already talked about that stuff out there but I'm gonna say it again until people understand it. I didn't do anything and it's out there. I know I'm getting that opportunity pretty soon.&quot;It remains to be seen if Alberto Del Rio ever performs in the company again. All creative decisions are made by Triple H, so it will be up to him to take the final call.