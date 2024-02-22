60-year-old WWE veteran spotted backstage on RAW - Reports

On the February 19th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, wrestling veteran Bruce Prichard was reportedly seen backstage.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was a star-studded episode, featuring Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, Becky Lynch, and other top names. The main event saw Jey unsuccessfully challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

After the cameras stopped filming, Jey was joined in the ring by The American Nightmare, who proceeded to introduce CM Punk to the Anaheim crowd. Punk, who is currently out injured, was also backstage at WWE RAW.

PWInsider reported that Prichard was seen at the Gorilla position on WWE RAW this week. Meanwhile, Prichard recently underwent triceps surgery. The same was confirmed by Conrad Thompson.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on Bruce Prichard's statement on the Vince McMahon scandal

Bruce Prichard recently provided his take on the Vince McMahon controversy, which has shocked the entire professional wrestling world.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, Prichard stated the following:

"I'm not at liberty to discuss any legal matters of the company whatsoever. So, to that, there is nothing that I can say. You can ask until you're blue in the face, and that's going to be your answer. I'm not involved, I'm not being sued, I'm not being accused of anything. It's a legal matter. Sometimes, it is as simple as - for those who believe - the explanation is needed. For those that don't, no explanation will do. That's kind of where we are."

Reacting to the same, Russo commented on Prichard's statement on the situation. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"Here's what was kabuki-ish to me. Repeat this part, where he said, 'I've not been called; I'm not a part of this.' That part, right there, why would you say that? Why would you say I'm not involved? I'm not being accused of anything, because the moment you say that, you want to be accused of something. That part of it I didn't get. I don't know why he would go down that road. But everything else, yeah, you knew that was going to be Bruce's response."

Prichard meanwhile continues to be a vital part of WWE behind the scenes.

