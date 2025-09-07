AJ Lee return dubbed "curtain sellout"; Backstage reaction - Reports

WWE legend AJ Lee made her electrifying return to the company on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. A recent report has shed light on the backstage reaction to Lee's comeback.After years of speculation, AJ Lee finally returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the latest edition of the blue show. The former Divas Champion showed up in the final stages of the show to exact revenge on Becky Lynch, who slapped Lee's husband, CM Punk, multiple times.According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Lee's return on SmackDown was dubbed as &quot;curtain sellout,&quot; which means several stars came to the entryway to watch what was happening during the show themselves. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo was not a fan of Becky Lynch's reaction after AJ Lee's WWE return on SmackDownDuring a recent edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he was not a fan of Becky Lynch's shocked reaction after she saw AJ on Friday Night SmackDown.Russo added that Lynch should have just smiled if she was 'The Man' as opposed to getting scared by someone of Lee's physical stature.&quot;That look on her [face]. Who is telling her to play it that way, man? I mean, come on, bro, listen, look at the size of AJ Lee. The proper response is you smile, and now if you're The Man, if you're a real competitor, you're going to [be like], you know, okay, yeah, great. You know what I'm saying? You're going to smile. Unless it is a monster coming down the ramp,&quot; Russo said.Many expect AJ Lee and CM Punk to team up to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The former Divas Champion is also rumored to make an appearance on next week's Monday Night RAW.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for AJ's future.