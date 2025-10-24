AJ Lee's WWE return date possibly revealed amid absence

AJ Lee's WWE return date has been possibly revealed. The Geek Goddess was last seen in action at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, wrestling for the first time since returning to WWE after over a decade away.She teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match at WWE's debut premium live event on ESPN. Lee was able to make Lynch submit to the Black Widow to win the match for her team.However, since then she has remained absent from WWE TV, and fans are eager to know when she will return. While an official update on her future is yet to be confirmed, Netflix may have possibly revealed when the former Divas Champion will be back on RAW.The streaming giant has AJ Lee featured on the banner for the November 17 episode of Monday Night RAW. Notably, this episode will emanate from the historic Madison Square Garden.A venue like The Garden could be the perfect spot for Lee to make her much-awaited return to WWE after her incredible performance at Wrestlepalooza. Earlier, it was reported that Lee is on a book tour and hence unable to be with WWE.However, later it emerged that the Facebook account and post making this claim were both fake.AJ Lee could be part of a big match at Survivor SeriesIf AJ Lee does return on the November 17 episode of RAW, it will be two weeks before Survivor Series, which takes place on November 29.According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE is planning to have Lee in a big match at the PLE in San Diego.The report mentions that she is listed to be a part of the Women's War Games match at Survivor Series. The match will reportedly see her team up with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss to take on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and NXT's Lash Legend.