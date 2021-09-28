Reports: Alex Shelley clarifies his status with IMPACT Wrestling

It doesn't sound like we'll see Alex Shelley back in IMPACT Wrestling anytime soon.

Last year, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) reunited in IMPACT Wrestling and quickly won the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. It was an exciting time for the company, as one of the most popular tag teams in its history was back in the fold. But sadly, this run didn't last very long.

Shelley was scheduled to wrestle at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a six-man tag team match with Chris Sabin and Rich Swann. Right before the pay-per-view, IMPACT announced that Shelley wouldn't be on the show. He was quickly replaced by Moose, and the fan-favorite star hasn't been on IMPACT programing ever since.

Fans at the time assumed that Alex Shelley would eventually return to IMPACT Wrestling, as his tag team partner Chris Sabin is still wrestling with the company nine months later. But Shelley appears to have moved on from IMPACT, at least for the time being.

Alex Shelley recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and revealed that he no longer works for IMPACT Wrestling, though he reportedly described the relationship between the two sides as "fine."

Alex Shelley is now focused on other opportunities

While he's open to returning to IMPACT Wrestling somewhere down the line, Alex Shelley has a new focus with Major League Wrestling.

Shelley revealed that talks with MLW began a few years ago, but the negotiations didn't come together for him to work for the company at the time. That being said, he's now set to compete at the promotion's Fightland event in October.

Beyond MLW, Alex Shelley is staying active, as he competed at a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla show over the weekend against Jonathan Gresham.

