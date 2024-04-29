Backstage details on when Drew McIntyre signed with WWE - Reports

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has reportedly signed a new deal with the Stamford-based company. A recent report has revealed potential details on when he signed the new contract.

WWE veteran The Rock, appointed to the Board of Directors of TKO Group earlier this year, shared an update on Instagram to announce The Scottish Warrior's much-awaited re-signing earlier today. The Brahma Bull sent McIntyre a Scottish Claymore and a personalized message sealed in an envelope.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, the deal was inked 2-3 days ago. The video posted by The Final Boss was also shot way in advance and was shared after the two parties agreed to legal terms with each other. The report also mentioned that the new multi-year agreement is seemingly for a period of three years.

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year to set a championship clash against Seth Rollins for WrestleMania XL. The 38-year-old defeated The Visionary in a thrilling back-and-forth contest to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre's joy, however, was short-lived as Damian Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the title.

Drew McIntyre picks the proudest moment of his career

Drew McIntyre has arguably been one of the biggest stars in WWE since his return in 2017. The former 'Chosen One' has been involved in several memorable moments while also winning multiple championships over the years.

During an interview with ReviewSTL earlier this year, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion was asked about the proudest moment of his wrestling career. Responding to the question, he pointed to being the WWE champion during the pandemic. McIntyre also talked about the difficulties faced by the wrestling promotion during the time:

"It's hard to pick one. I'm just very proud of everything I've been able to do in the ring and out [of] the ring. I guess being the champion during the pandemic time. Just because it was such an unpredictable time, such a scary time. Nobody knew what was going on. But everybody was genuinely worried, and WWE decided to push ahead with that original content that every other sports and entertainment shut down. Some of our top superstars stepped away, and it was up to somebody to step up, and I was given the chance to step up and be that leader," he said.

Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a heated rivalry with CM Punk. The Best in The World attacked McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania XL before Priest made his way to the ring to capitalize and win the title.

