Backstage details on huge name trying to overshadow Sami Zayn - Reports

Sami Zayn has arguably become the hottest babyface in WWE, thanks to his feud with Roman Reigns. He initially became part of The Bloodline as a comedy angle, but his popularity led to the company turning the angle into a feud between Zayn and Reigns. The Tribal Chief is seemingly involved in Zayn's push as he and Paul Heyman are handling the storyline.

After months of being The Bloodline's lackey, Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. The Undisputed Universal Champion wanted Zayn to attack his friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair. However, the Canadian superstar decided to assault The Tribal Chief instead. The two will now face each other at the Elimination Chamber.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are handling the storyline with Zayn personally. It is clear that Reigns is impressed with the former Honorary Uce and sees him as a top-level superstar worthy of challenging him for the title. However, Heyman seemingly had to have a promo with Cody Rhodes to overshadow Sami Zayn's angle.

''The irony is that so much of the recent Reigns-Zayn stuff, notably the Rumble angle, came from Reigns and Heyman. So Heyman had to be involved in putting together something to overshadow probably the greatest angle he’s had a hand in for the longest time, and literally one week later,'' noted Meltzer.

Can Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber?

While the former Honorary Uce has all the momentum heading into the Elimination Chamber, the chances of him walking out as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion are not very high. Zayn believes he has what it takes to become the champion and the face of WWE. Unfortunately, Triple H does not see him that way, per a report by Meltzer.

''Wrestling Observer Radio’Dave Meltzer was told that Triple H doesn’t see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer or face of WWE.''

Zayn recently confronted the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on RAW. Rhodes told the former Intercontinental Champion that he believes Zayn can defeat Reigns and become the one to face him at WrestleMania 39.

