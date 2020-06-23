Backstage details regarding the future of Andrade and Angel Garza on RAW

WWE has some interesting plans in store for this former Champion

Andrade and Angel Garza are a a part of Zelina Vega's faction on RAW

Andrade,Zelina Vega and Angel Garza

There has been a lot of speculation on what the future holds for Superstars who were being pushed by Paul Heyman on RAW before he was sacked as the RAW Executive Director by WWE. Four such Superstars include Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade and Angel Garza.

All four of these men were regulars on RAW during Heyman's run as the head of RAW. However, with Bruce Prichard taking over there has been a worry in the RAW locker room in regards to who will keep their push and who will lose it.

As per Dave Meltzer on WOR, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo may not be safe whereas Andrade and Angel Graza will likely get a solid push as a tag-team. He even stated that WWE has a 'long-term' plan for former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza.

The jury is out on Black and Carrillo. Andrade and Garza are okay. I know they are in the long-term plans. They are okay for now, and I think Garza more than Andrade for the long-term. But short-term, you know I think Garza and Andrade are destined for the tag team title. If not, certainly championship matches.

Andrade is a former US Champion whereas Angel Garza has held the Cruiserweight Championship in the past. Both men have impressed Vince McMahon as per reports. One report even suggested that McMahon sees a young Eddie Guerrero in Angel Garza.

Angel Garza and Andrade as a tag-team?

Andrade and Garza are part of Zelina Vega's stable which had also included Austin Theory before he was thrown out. Even though the two are constantly in-fighting, it looks like WWE plans to convert them into a legitimate tag-team for the time, before Garza gets another big push.

The RAW Tag-Team division is brimming with talent and it would be interesting and fresh to see Garza and Andrade feud with The Street Profits in the coming weeks as their feud with the Viking Raiders seems to be all but over now.

Do you think WWE is correct in choosing Angel Garza over Andrade for a bigger push? Let us know in the comments section below!