Backstage details about how WWE decided to treat JBL's return internally - Reports

On this week's episode of RAW, JBL finally returned to WWE as Baron Corbin's manager. The return came somewhat of a surprise to fans, but WWE was reportedly not trying to keep it a secret.

The Hall of Famer returned in his limousine and introduced his client, Baron Corbin, to the WWE Universe. Interestingly, he called him "Baron," showing his name was changed from Happy Corbin. The superstar defeated another returning star — Dolph Ziggler — in an impressive matchup soon after.

According to a report by Fightful Select, it appears that the return, although surprising to fans, was not a secret internally. WWE didn't keep the return under wraps and included it in the internal list throughout the weekend. While Triple H could not be present because he tested positive for COVID-19, Road Dogg ran the show.

This indicates that WWE didn't intend to protect JBL's surprise return like other stars in the past. WWE has previously kept results and returning stars as secrets before.

Also, according to a report by PWInsider, the Hall of Famer will continue to make WWE RAW appearances in the coming weeks.

JBL praised Baron Corbin and called him a modern-day "Wrestling God" in appearance after his return

After his return on RAW, JBL appeared on RAW Talk with Corbin. He praised the superstar and even called him a "Wrestling God."

This could indicate Corbin's new character in the future, but that's yet to be confirmed by WWE.

"Me returning has nothing to do with the fact that this is the emergence, the debut of the modern day ‘Wrestling God’. The era of dominance, this man is a cornerstone, this is what you build a company on. So this has nothing to do with my return, I came back for one reason and one reason only and that is because this man, this man is here," said the Hall of Famer. [0:21 - 0:41]

For the moment, it's unclear who Corbin will face next, but he seems set for a big push in WWE.

Who do you want to see Baron Corbin wrestle next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes