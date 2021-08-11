Backstage hopes about Daniel Bryan in WWE - Reports

WWE is reportedly still hoping to re-sign Daniel Bryan amidst rumors of him signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Daniel Bryan's WWE status has been one of the hottest topics of discussion over the last few months. After main-eventing Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns in April and was "banished" from SmackDown. Soon, reports emerged that the former WWE Champion's contract with the company had expired and he has since been a free agent.

According to PWInsider, via Cageside Seats, Daniel Bryan is not a member of WWE's roster. The report indicates that WWE still hopes to re-sign Daniel Bryan, but AEW could play spoilsport.

Daniel Bryan could be making his AEW debut very soon

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported last month that Daniel Bryan has already signed a contract with AEW. While there has been no official confirmation of the same from either Bryan or the promotion, fans are excited to see Bryan in AEW.

The tentative plans for Daniel Bryan's AEW debut are for him to appear on AEW Dynamite's Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 22.

"We were told that Danielson was wanting to work less dates for comparable money, he wanted the ability to be able to work in Japan, and wanted to have creative input on his character, all of which he got. Additionally, we were told tentative plans creatively for Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut. As of the time of this writing (8:45 pm Wednesday, 7/21/21), the plan is for Bryan Danielson to make his AEW debut on September 22nd, when AEW heads to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City," the report from Bodyslam.net read.

