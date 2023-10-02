Backstage News on Damian Priest potentially cashing in at WWE Fastlane - Reports

Damian Priest holds the lottery ticket in WWE in the form of the prestigious Money in the Bank contract and is looking out for his opportunity to cash in soon. As WWE Fastlane nears, The Judgment Day member may make the most of his fortunate situation.

Señor Money in the Bank has the arsenal to hold all the major gold in the roster, with the help of The Judgment Day, as he also currently has the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. Priest has had his eye out for Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship for a long time and may have a golden opportunity to cash in on him at Fastlane 2023.

The Visionary will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match to end their grudge, which could leave the champion battered and receptible to a cash-in. According to a report from Xero News, it was stated to keep a close eye out for a potential cash-in attempt from Damian Priest during or after the Last Man Standing match.

Expand Tweet

It was also reported that Damian Priest is set to compete at the premium live event as he will defend his Undisputed tag team titles alongside Finn Balor. We will have to wait and see if Priest is still determined to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Fastlane.

Top WWE star says that Damian Priest is ready to replace Roman Reigns

Ever since he aligned with The Judgment Day, Damian Priest has risen in power strength and has accomplished quite a lot on the dominant run. The 41-year-old star has captured the Undisputed tag team titles and won the Money in the Bank contract.

Since he unhooked the MITB briefcase, we're sure Priest has been planning to take the main event spot in the company. The Judgment Day member has plotted several times to cash in on Seth Rollins. However, he has also mentioned having eyes on The Tribal Chief as well.

Rhea Ripley seems to have tremendous confidence in her ally and believes Priest is more ready than ever to take the top spot. Ripley emphatically announced her support for her stablemate in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and believes he's capable of dethroning Roman Reigns:

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

Expand Tweet

Do you want to see Damian Priest cash in at WWE Fastlane? Sound off below

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.