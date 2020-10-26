Backstage news on Drew McIntyre's scary bump at Hell In A Cell

Last night, at WWE Hell In A Cell, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton pushed each other to the limit. The match started off when The Viper blindsided The Scottish Psychopath while the latter made his way to the ring to defend the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell.

Drew McIntyre's bump at Hell In A Cell

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton battled inside, outside, and on top of the Hell In A Cell structure. During the match, Randy Orton made his way up the cell, taunting Drew McIntyre to follow him. The Scottish Psychopath did so, and both Superstars fought on top of the cell.

During a spot when Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were descending from the cell, both of them traded punched before Orton drove McIntyre through the table. According to Dave Meltzer, Drew McIntyre wanted to take the fall into the table as a tribute to Shawn Michaels. Mcintyre has fond memories of the Heart Break Kid from his first Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker in 1997.

When the dust settled, Randy Orton pinned Drew McIntyre after a hellacious match when he dodged the Claymore Kick and hit McIntyre with the RKO. Orton's win at Hell In A Cell makes him a fourteen-time WWE World Champion, and he is tied with Triple H, right behind John Cena and Ric Flair.

Since winning the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell, Randy Orton has taken to social media to take a shot at a former Evolution member. With WWE RAW just hours away, the WWE Universe lies in wait to see who will step up to the fourteen-time WWE World Champion?

