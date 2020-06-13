Backstage news reportedly revealed about Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign and future

Will the recent backstage changes affect Drew McIntyre's title reign and push?

Paul Heyman was a big advocate of Drew McIntyre backstage.

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The end of Paul Heyman's stint as the RAW Executive Director has cast noticeable doubts on Drew McIntyre's push and his ongoing WWE title reign. Will Heyman's ouster from the top decision-making position on RAW affect The Scottish Psychopath's dominant run on RAW?

Tom Colohue revealed a few backstage details about the same in his new YouTube video.

Paul Heyman was reportedly responsible for Drew McIntyre's monster push, and it was added that the former Executive Director of RAW relentlessly vouched for the Scottish Superstar.

Vince McMahon liked the idea of fulling his long-time prophecy of seeing McIntyre become a World Champion in the WWE. Tom noted, however, that there is a possibility of the WWE boss 'looking to pivot' the WWE title sooner rather than later.

Tom also revealed that Shane McMahon has also been advocating for Drew McIntyre behind the scenes, similar to Paul Heyman, and that is great news for the reigning WWE Champion.

Tom revealed:

"Paul Heyman was of course behind the push for Drew McIntyre, someone that he has pushed relentlessly backstage even though Vince McMahon really didn't really push him that hard. At the same time, Vince McMahon really did want to see his declaration that Drew McIntyre was a future World Champion come true, so he went with it then.

That said, it is possible now that Vince McMahon would look to pivot the Championship sooner rather than later. We've been told a lot of times that there is a lot of faith shown in Drew McIntyre, and that comes down to Shane McMahon as well who has been advocating for Drew in the same way as Paul Heyman."

Will WWE pull the plug on Drew McIntyre's title reign?

If there's one thing we've learned from WWE, it would be Vince McMahon's ability to book the unexpected. Drew McIntyre losing the WWE Championship would have sounded like a senseless plan a few weeks ago; however, the creative shake-ups coupled with the fall in ratings could force the WWE to take a few drastic steps.

It was also pointed out by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Drew McIntyre and the Street Profits - even though Vince McMahon likes them - are not safe.

Drew McIntyre will take on Bobby Lashley at Backlash and a title change this weekend won't be surprising anymore considering the events that have transpired in the past few days.