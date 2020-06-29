Backstage news on the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony's status revealed

The WWE HOF ceremony had to be nixed due to the pandemic.

Has the WWE nixed the show for good or do they have a new set of plans?

WWE Hall of Fame 2020.

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, as we all know, was originally scheduled to happen during WrestleMania 36 weekend. The show had to nixed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while WWE went ahead with WrestleMania inside the empty Performance Center, the HOF ceremony is yet to go on floors.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports that WWE still hopes of having the HOF ceremony of 2020 during SummerSlam weekend.

Davis asked around backstage and was told that while a date has not been decided, the ceremony may take place on the weekend of SummerSlam.

It was added that the show depends on the many factors. It includes the travel restrictions and the COVID-19 rules & regulations imposed by the government. As of this writing, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has not been cancelled for good, and there are people in the company who feel it won't need to happen inside the Performance Center.

Despite the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the company, WWE intends on running live shows with fans in attendance sooner rather than later.

It was noted that WWE expects to announce that fans would be allowed at the RAW and SmackDown tapings of July 24th and July 27th, possibly at a mid-sized arena with a limited number of fans. WWE expects to abide by the social distancing guidelines while organizing the shows. It was also reported a few weeks ago that Vince McMahon is adamant on presenting SummerSlam with actual fans in attendance.

The status of WWE SummerSlam 2020

The hope is still to have the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony with some fans in Boston, MA.

Dave Bautista, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, Davey Boy Smith, JBL and The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall), are the confirmed inductees in the 2020 class. Davey Boy Smith's daughter Georgia Hart had revealed back in March that WWE was looking to have the ceremony during SummerSlam weekend in August.

SummerSlam is currently scheduled to take place on August 23rd at the TD, Garden in Boston. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has suspended all live shows until September 7th, and WWE is yet to release a response and make changes to the SummerSlam schedule.

There is a possibility that the show gets postponed, but we'll have to wait and watch what WWE does in a few weeks.