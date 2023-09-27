Backstage note on potential Jade Cargill WWE debut - Reports

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors going around about her debut in the company.

After a lot of speculation, Cargill finally signed a contract with WWE. The Stamford-based promotion has been heavily posting about her since the announcement of her arrival. However, no one knows where or how she is going to make her debut.

According to a recent report by Ringside News, they got in touch with a tenured member of the creative team to ask about Jade Cargill's potential debut. They were told that there are a lot of rumors going around inside the company as well because no one knows if Cargill will make her debut on NXT or directly go to the main roster.

Cargill was recently asked about her debut as well, but the star did not disclose it and encouraged fans to tune in to every network. You can read more about it here.

Jade Cargill recently revealed her desire to face WWE Superstar Bianca Belair

During a recent interview with ESPN, Jade Cargill said that she is interested in a match against Bianca Belair and believes it can definitely be a WrestleMania headliner.

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill.

