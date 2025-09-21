Backstage reaction to AJ Lee's in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza - Reports

A recent report has shed light on the backstage reaction to AJ Lee's in-ring return at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It was the 38-year-old's first wrestling match after more than a decade.The former WWE Divas Champion teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to lock horns with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Lee secured the win for her team with the Black Widow submission hold. According to Fightful Select, AJ's return to the squared circle garnered a positive reception from the locker room.&quot;We’ve heard the backstage reception to AJ Lee’s first match back was very positive. Those that we spoke to in WWE felt she did really well,&quot; read the report. [H/T: Ringside News]AJ Lee previously announced her retirement from in-ring competition in April 2015, allegedly due to permanent damage to her cervical spine and the fulfillment of her goals in professional wrestling. She returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the September 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to confront Becky Lynch after the latter repeatedly slapped CM Punk across his face.Wrestling veteran shared his reaction to AJ Lee's WWE returnWhile speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his reaction to AJ Lee's return to the Stamford-based promotion.The former SmackDown General Manager congratulated Lee on her comeback. Teddy Long pointed out that he worked with the former WWE Divas Champion during her early days. The wrestling veteran added that he was glad that Lee was back and looking in good shape.&quot;It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself,&quot; said Teddy Long.It will be interesting to see what's next for AJ after the impressive win at Wrestlepalooza. It remains to be seen if she challenges Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship after making her tap out at the premium live event.