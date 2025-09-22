Backstage reaction to Becky Lynch's work with AJ Lee revealed - Reports

There has been an update on the backstage reaction in WWE following Becky Lynch's bout at Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night. The Man competed in a Mixed Tag Team match alongside her husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.Big Time Becks and Rollins battled AJ Lee and CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was AJ Lee's first match in over a decade, and she picked up the victory for her team by tapping out Lynch via the Black Widow submission in the middle of the ring.According to a new report from Fightful Select, the sentiment backstage was that the Mixed Tag Team match went well at Wrestlepalooza, and a lot of credit has been given to Becky Lynch.It was noted that Lynch had gained a reputation for helping veterans return to the ring, given her past work with Lita, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella in recent years. Sources told the publication that Lynch viewed it as a challenge and that several female wrestlers who had returned had requested to work with the Women's Intercontinental Champion.Roger Wilson @OutsiderX15LINKAJ Lee taps out Becky Lynch with the Black Widow to win her first match back in a decade! Also cool to see CM Punk proudly say &quot;that's my wife!&quot; I guess that means she'll get a Women's Intercontinental Title match down the line. That was such a great match! #WrestlepaloozaMeanwhile, Becky Lynch had defeated Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank earlier this year to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She also defeated Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris to retain the title last month in France.Becky Lynch claims she didn't tap out at WWE WrestlepaloozaWWE RAW star Becky Lynch took to social media following Wrestlepalooza and claimed that she did not tap out to AJ Lee's submission hold.The 38-year-old shared a message on Instagram following her loss at the PLE and claimed that she was attacked by a bee at the end of the match and that it only looked like she was tapping out. She also blamed the referee for the loss at Wrestlepalooza, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match,&quot; Lynch wrote in the Instagram post. &quot;I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner. @wwe,&quot; Lynch wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins following their major loss at Wrestlepalooza.