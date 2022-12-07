Backstage reaction to dangerous botch surrounding Austin Theory on WWE RAW - Reports

Austin Theory found himself in a rather compromising position on WWE RAW last night. Unfortunately, during his match, he was part of a dangerous botch that almost hurt him and Mustafa Ali.
The 25-year-old has been on a bit of a dominant run in recent weeks following his United States Championship win. After defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match, he will have to defend his title against one of the two after they participate in a No. 1 Contender's match next week. This week, though, he took on another challenger, Mustafa Ali.
While Theory defeated Ali, there was one dangerous moment during their match where things didn't go according to plan. Ali went to hit the top rope Frankensteiner on Theory. According to Fightful Select, the plan was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali for a powerbomb. From there, the latter was supposed to reverse that into a Hurricanrana.
Unfortunately, Austin Theory could not hold on to Ali and dropped him. As a result, both men were left discombobulated. Ali called the audible for the referee to check on Theory. He then went on to call for the Satellite DDT. The match ended soon after when Theory won via DQ, thanks to interference by Dolph Ziggler.
Backstage, Theory was reportedly very apologetic for the slip-up. However, there was no actual heat between them after both of them talked it out.
Fans were left horrified after the botch between Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW
After the match, fans mainly talked about the botch between the two stars and not that Ziggler interfered in Austin Theory's match.
One fan commented on how the botch made them wince.
Another fan talked about the technicality of the botch and that it was not Ali's fault. While some blamed Ali for it, others came out to support him.
Thankfully though, in the end, everyone was okay after it.
With that being the case, it will be interesting to see how this particular feud progresses in the coming weeks.
Did you catch the botch last night? Sound off in the comments below.
