Backstage reaction to John Cena's promo with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW - Reports

Cody Rhodes and John Cena kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW with an intense promo, and there has been a major update about the reaction it received backstage. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 next month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the backstage reaction to the promo between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was very positive. A source told Fightful that it was the hottest TV environment they had ever experienced, and it was a good sign for future tapings in Belgium.

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and aligned with The Rock. The 47-year-old attempted to justify his actions tonight on RAW and took several shots at the WWE Universe during his promo. Cody Rhodes interrupted to a thunderous ovation and claimed that The Cenation Leader was being a 'whiny b***h.' The American Nightmare added that he hoped the old version of Cena would show up for their match at WrestleMania.

Former WWE writer suggests Cody Rhodes should have confronted John Cena's father

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Cody Rhodes should have confronted John Cena's father instead of fighting with a veteran on SmackDown.

Rhodes was a guest on Miz TV this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but his appearance quickly devolved into a brawl with The A-Lister. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo wondered why Rhodes didn't go to Cena's father's house to continue the storyline. He also complained about Cena and The Rock not being featured on this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

"Why not have him go to the old man's house? Like, give me something? Like, you're giving me absolutely nothing. You're telling me Rock and John Cena are too busy to be on this show? That's what you're telling me, bro? Well, then at least get creative. At least have Cody go, 'Oh, I'm gonna go on the set of Rock's new movie and I'm gonna hunt him down.' I mean, give me something, bro. Him laying out The Miz does what? Does what, Mac?" [19:21 onwards]

Check out the video below:

The rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes has become very personal. It will be interesting to see which star walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

