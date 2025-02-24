Backstage reaction to The Rock's controversial promo on WWE SmackDown - Reports

A recent report has shed some light on backstage reactions within WWE regarding The Rock's promo on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Brahma Bull made some head-scratching comments on the blue brand's show. After weeks of speculation, The Rock finally returned to television on last week's SmackDown to cut a promo.

The People's Champion first announced that next year's WrestleMania would be held in New Orleans. However, he then called out Cody Rhodes, and much to everyone's surprise, The Final Boss broke his on-screen persona multiple times to praise his former rival. Before heading backstage, The Great One told Rhodes he wanted the latter to be "his champion" and asked for his "soul," leaving everyone shocked and confused. Several fans and wrestling veterans felt that the promo didn't deliver on the promise.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock's promo was not taken well backstage within WWE. Meltzer mentioned that one person from the company, creatively led by Triple H, had told him that The Final Boss turned from face to heel more times in one segment than WWE legend The Big Show (Paul Wight) ever did in his entire career.

The report also added that another person within the Stamford-based promotion felt The Brahma Bull's promo belittled Cody Rhodes.

Bully Ray wants to see a Triple Threat Match between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and another major WWE name

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that if the Triple H-led creative team wants to get Cody Rhodes "over," then it should book The American Nightmare to defeat WWE legends The Rock and John Cena in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

"Now, if you really want to get Cody over, Cody Rhodes beats John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania. I'm just talking about a Triple Threat Match. That's what I'm referring to. A Triple Threat Match. Rock-Cena, that's there. There's history with Rock and Cena. There's promo history. There's match history. Now, Cody is going to be in the ring with John Cena and Rock. Cody's elevated by me just saying the words," he said.

The Rock will be present at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, expecting an answer from Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two stars' interaction on the upcoming show.

