WWE Hall of Famer claims major star should defeat both The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that a major star should defeat both The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss made a surprise appearance during this past Friday's episode of SmackDown in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ad

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently commented on WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows later this year. The veteran stated on Busted Open Radio that the company could get The American Nightmare over if he defeated both John Cena and The Rock in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"Now, if you really want to get Cody over, Cody Rhodes beats John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania. I'm just talking about a Triple Threat match. That's what I'm referring to. A Triple Threat match. Rock-Cena, that's there. There's history with Rock and Cena. There's promo history. There's match history. Now, Cody is going to be in the ring with John Cena and Rock. Cody's elevated by me just saying the words," said Bully Ray.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The People's Champion announced that WrestleMania 42 would be returning to New Orleans during his promo this past Friday night on SmackDown. The legend also told Rhodes that he wanted his soul, and the two stars are scheduled for another promo at Elimination Chamber 2025. John Cena will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1.

Vince Russo criticizes The Rock's promo on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took The Rock to task for his promo on SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that The Great One has always improvised his promos during his career. The veteran criticized the 55-year-old and claimed that he didn't have any more material.

"He has always improvised his promos from day one. He doesn't have material. When he's in there with Austin, he's got material. When he's going back and forth with Vince, he's got material. He's got no material. There's no material." [From 40:35 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025 to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be fascinating to see who challenges Rhodes for his title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback