Backstage update on if Becky Lynch's return was WWE's response to CM Punk's AEW debut - Report

The timing of Becky Lynch's stunning WWE return at SummerSlam has given rise to the expected argument that Vince McMahon got The Man back primarily to counter CM Punk's AEW debut.

However, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Wrestling podcast has now revealed on Twitter that Becky Lynch's comeback had nothing to do with Punk's monumental return on Friday's AEW Rampage.

"Becky wasn’t a response to CM Punk," notified Andrew Zarian.

Becky wasn’t a response to CM Punk. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

Becky Lynch made a surprise return at SummerSlam and effortlessly squashed Bianca Belair in under ten seconds to become the SmackDown Women's Championship for the fourth time in her career.

The former RAW Women's Champion was brought into the SmackDown title picture following Sasha Banks' removal from the match card. The Man caught Belair with a cheap shot before delivering the Manhandle Slam to pull off one of the most shocking title changes in WWE history.

Becky Lynch's WWE SummerSlam return and the backstage reactions to CM Punk's AEW debut

The nature of Becky Lynch's return and latest championship triumph was designed to invoke shock and awe, but WWE's booking decision wasn't to stunt the momentum AEW gained from CM Punk's appearance.

WrestleVotes was the first to report on August 16th that WWE sources warned not to expect any reactionary moves from the company to countervail the unveiling of AEW's biggest signing to date in CM Punk.

"Source states do not expect a "reactionary" move if, more like when, CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage Friday night, 24 hours prior to WWE's second-biggest show of the year. Time will tell," reported WrestleVotes.

Source states to not expect a “reactionary” move if, more like when, CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage Friday night, 24 hours prior to WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 16, 2021

PWInsider additionally reported that officials in WWE expected CM Punk's debut to happen this week, and some people were also dismissive of the former world champion's moment in AEW. You can read all about backstage reactions in the WWE right here.

It goes without saying that the majority of the fanbase will not buy the latest report about WWE's intentions to sanction Becky Lynch's return.

What do you think? Was Becky Lynch's comeback a planned WWE reaction to CM Punk's return, or was it a result of Sasha Banks' last-minute unavailability? Sound off in the comments section below.

