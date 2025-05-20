Backstage update on Damian Priest’s health status ahead of WWE SNME match - Reports

WWE will present its 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in less than one week, and Damian Priest is looking to finally settle one of the company's most vicious beefs. The fan-favorite has found immense success in recent years, but that has come at a cost. New details are revealing just how much, and how that has actually helped the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Archer of Infamy will do battle once again with The Scottish Psychopath at SNME 39, but this time, they will lock up inside a Steel Cage. Besides 20 multi-man matches, Priest and Drew McIntyre have had four high-profile singles encounters on WWE TV. Drew won their first in January 2024 on RAW, but Damian shockingly cashed in to dethrone McIntyre of the World Heavyweight Championship right after he beat Seth Rollins for the title in the WrestleMania XL Sunday opener. Priest got a win back at Clash at the Castle: Glasgow last June, but McIntyre evened their televised series at 2-2 in the Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41.

Priest has worked through his lengthy rivalry with McIntyre while very banged up, according to PWInsider. The 42-year-old shows no signs of slowing down, and the grueling work has actually earned him significant internal praise.

Sources report that Priest is receiving high marks internally for his resilience and his impressive work ethic, among other robust qualities. It was noted that some within WWE have marveled at the New York City native's toughness.

Priest has worked 13 matches in 2025 so far. It remains to be seen if he will miss any significant period of in-ring action while he heals up and rests for World Wrestling Entertainment's busy latter part of the year.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre added to updated WWE SNME lineup

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been confirmed for the WWE SNME 39 lineup. Below is the updated card going into Friday's go-home SmackDown:

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Non-Title: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth Steel Cage: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX will air live on May 24 from Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special live at 8pm ET, with doors opening at around 6:30pm.

