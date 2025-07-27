Backstage update on Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam status - Reports

There has been a backstage update regarding Drew McIntyre's status for WWE SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to team up with Logan Paul to battle Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at the PLE next weekend.McIntyre shared a video on social media today and revealed that he was trapped in the United Kingdom and was not being allowed to return to the United States. According to a report from PWInsider, the former World Heavyweight Champion was being truthful, and WWE was trying to deal with the issue to allow him to return to the US ahead of SummerSlam 2025.McIntyre has not competed in a match since his loss to Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Orton made it to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, but lost to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2025. Cody Rhodes will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam next weekend as a result of winning the tournament.Vince Russo reacts to Drew McIntyre criticizing WWE's rosterFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Drew McIntyre taking the locker room to task for not looking like they belonged on television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Russo reacted to Drew McIntyre's comments and stated that many of today's stars were not professionals. Russo suggested that they weren't good performers either and claimed that they were &quot;hacks.&quot;&quot;He said 25% of this roster belongs on this roster. And Drew talks about, my friends call me and say, 'Drew, you know I watched the wrestling show tonight. I could beat those guys in the ring.' And Drew was saying on the show, 'Guys, at least go to the gym. At least make an effort to go to the gym.' Bill [Apter], these are not pros. These are not pros that you were interviewing and sitting next to in PWI in your heyday. These are children, they are hacks, they are not professional, and, quite frankly, Bill, they s*ck.&quot; [From 19:00 onwards]You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre can make it back to the United States in time for SummerSlam 2025 next weekend in New Jersey.