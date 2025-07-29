Backstage update on Drew McIntyre's WWE SummerSlam status - Reports

There has been an update regarding Drew McIntyre's status for WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to compete in a tag team match at the PLE this weekend, but revealed earlier this week that he was denied entry to the United States.McIntyre posted a video while stranded in the United Kingdom earlier this week and shared that he was not being allowed back into America after attending a friend's wedding. According to a new update from Fightful Select, WWE sources are confident that the former champion will be able to make it to SummerSlam 2025 this weekend in New Jersey.McIntyre will be teaming up with Logan Paul to battle Jelly Roll and Randy Orton in a tag team match this weekend at SummerSlam. The two teams brawled this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, and Jelly Roll planted Paul with a Blackhole Slam in the middle of the ring.Drew McIntyre takes a shot at the WWE locker roomWrestling legend Vince Russo recently reacted to Drew McIntyre's shot at the WWE locker room.Drew McIntyre was recently on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and stated that the majority of the locker room looked like they didn't belong on television and needed to hit the gym more to capture the audience's attention. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Vince Russo reacted to McIntyre's comments and suggested that many stars in the locker room were hacks.&quot;He said 25% of this roster belongs on this roster. And Drew talks about, my friends call me and say, 'Drew, you know I watched the wrestling show tonight. I could beat those guys in the ring.' And Drew was saying on the show, 'Guys, at least go to the gym. At least make an effort to go to the gym.' Bill, these are not pros. These are not pros that you were interviewing and sitting next to in PWI in your heyday. These are children, they are hacks, they are not professional, and, quite frankly, Bill, they s*ck.&quot; [From 19:00 onwards]You can check out the video below:Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre will be able to compete in the tag team match scheduled for SummerSlam 2025.