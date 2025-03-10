Backstage update on Jade Cargill heat following WWE SmackDown - Reports

There has been a backstage update regarding Jade Cargill following last Friday's WWE SmackDown. The 32-year-old returned at Elimination Chamber after she was attacked backstage by Naomi in November 2024.

Bianca Belair and Naomi had an emotional promo this past Friday night, and the segment received a lot of praise backstage. The Glow admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Cargill last year and claimed that The EST was ungrateful. Cargill then arrived and attacked the 37-year-old once again.

There were recent reports that the former AEW star and Shayna Baszler had backstage heat due to a botched finish at the Clash at the Castle last June. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there were no issues with Jade Cargill at WWE SmackDown this past Friday night.

Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were previously accused of attacking Jade Cargill after SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed security footage of them in the area last November. However, Naomi has since been revealed as the culprit, and Cargill is out for revenge.

Former WWE manager comments on Naomi being revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on Naomi admitting she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell shared that he was surprised to hear the former SmackDown Women's Champion claim responsibility for the attack. Mantell added that the storyline made sense after the veteran provided her reasoning for ambushing Cargill last year.

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she [Jade] was in the way of her [Naomi] and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."[From 24:46 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair was able to regroup following Cargill's return at the premium live event last weekend and wound up winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Cargill at The Show of Shows next month in Las Vegas.

