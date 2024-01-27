Backstage update on major WWE change made ahead of Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE has made another public change that seemingly makes it clear they are not working with Vince McMahon any longer. His support may be at an all-time low right now.

It was reported before how the Royal Rumble pop-up store in Tampa Bay was selling a Vince t-shirt that commemorated his 1999 win in the 30-man match. The shirt was obviously created before former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual assault, which led to McMahon stepping down from both companies.

The official Royal Rumble store at nearby Raymond James Stadium opened up on Thursday morning and many of the McMahon t-shirts were on display, and being purchased. However, PWInsider noted that when the store opened on Friday morning, the McMahon t-shirt was nowhere to be found.

Officials seemingly had the McMahon t-shirt pulled from the Rumble in-person store, but at that time, they were still offering it on the WWE Shop website. A few hours later, the t-shirt was removed from the website as well, and searching for "McMahon" right now only returns a t-shirt for the Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella rivalry.

It was confirmed that the t-shirt was designed and released before the lawsuit details were revealed this week. The Stamford-based company will probably still have some remaining stock of the McMahon shirt, but it remains to be seen if they will ever offer them to fans again.

Vince McMahon has almost no up-front presence on the official website following this week's scandal.

WWE Royal Rumble set for tomorrow amid controversy

WWE is dealing with this major Vince McMahon shake-up during one of the biggest weekends of the year as they get ready to present the 37th annual Royal Rumble.

McMahon was accused of sex trafficking and other disturbing charges the past week. The company has lost a major partner already due to the scandal, and there may be more big losses for WWE in the near future.

Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay will feature Logan Paul defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will also defend as he steps into a Fatal Four-Way to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

The highlight of the show is the legendary match created by Pat Patterson. The 30-woman Royal Rumble and the 30-man Royal Rumble will see superstars do battle to earn guaranteed title shots at WrestleMania 40.

