Backstage update on what WWE talent specifically like about Nick Khan and the new management since Vince McMahon's exit - Reports

WWE talent apparently had to walk on eggshells when Vince McMahon was on the company's throne. However, according to reports, the employees saw a paradigm shift under the leadership of Chief Content Officer Triple H and Co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon.

The Game altered the Stamford-based promotion significantly. He also reintroduced a slew of former WWE stars.

Wrestling fans have long wondered what the contract negotiation process was like during McMahon's reign and whether co-CEO Nick Khan's management and hiring methods differed from his predecessor's.

Fighful's report has suggested that most of the talent they spoke with had nothing but positive things to say about Nick Khan and his management style, particularly his willingness to think outside the box compared to Vince McMahon's WWE traditions.

Hopefully for 2023 under Triple H direction we can have less announcements or 0 and keep it as a surprise This year WWE under Vince McMahon direction announced 18 female competitors for the #RoyalRumble ruining surprises

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also reported on the Mr. McMahon-led negotiations and how the billionaire blandly rejected the idea of the no-cut clause not being included in the talent contract.

Following Vince McMahon's exit, Mandy Rose was fired under new management

There have been no mass main roster WWE releases since Vince McMahon's departure, though there have been some NXT and NXT UK cuts.

One of the massive releases fans witnessed under Triple H's regime was of former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

She became one of the most popular WWE Superstars over the last year. With her championship reign and faction, Toxic Attraction, Rose elevated the NXT women's division.

Over two weeks ago, on an episode of NXT, she lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, which shocked everyone because her reign had seemed unstoppable.

The company allegedly let go of the 32-year-old Superstar because of the content posted on her FanTime account. Reports also noted that some of her pictures violated the moral code of the promotion.

Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks







Merry Christmas to all!

Rose finally broke her silence after being a hot topic in the wrestling industry. Taking to Twitter, she wished everyone a Merry Christmas and thanked them for their love and support over the last few weeks.

Whether WWE will pursue the bulk release option under the new Triple H system remains to be seen.

Do you think Nick Khan's management is better than Vince McMahon's? Sound off in the comments section below.

