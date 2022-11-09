Backstage WWE official responsible for producing Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash in - Reports

Former WWE Superstar and current Lead Producer Jason Jordan was responsible for producing Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in on the latest episode of RAW.

Seth Rollins had a busy night this past week on the red brand. He first came out for his United States Title Open Challenge Match but was interrupted by The Judgment Day and The O.C.

He came out again later in the night to see who would challenge him for the title. Bobby Lashley answered the challenge and viciously attacked him before leaving. But The Visionary's night didn't end there as Austin Theory came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the champion. However, he was unsuccessful, thanks to an attack from Lashley, leading to Rollins retaining the title.

According to Fightful Select, Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments on RAW. His production roles included the in-ring segment with The Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match against Austin Theory.

Jordan, a former WWE Superstar, stepped away from in-ring action due to a neck injury. Since then, he has been working as a Producer with the company and was reportedly promoted to Lead Producer in April last year.

Baron Corbin welcomed Austin Theory to "special" club of superstars

Following his failed Money in the Bank cash in on RAW, Austin Theory joined a list of superstars who were unable to make the opportunity count.

The short but star-studded list included the likes of John Cena, Baron Corbin, Damien Sandow, and Braun Strowman but has now welcomed the former United States Champion. The latter even took to Twitter to remind Theory of his failed attempt.

"Hey @_Theory1 welcome to the club. We are a special group led by @JohnCena," Corbin tweeted.

Before his cash in on RAW, Theory attempted to make the briefcase count on two other occasions. He first tried to cash in the contract on Roman Reigns during his match against Brock Lesnar. However, that attempt was thwarted by Lesnar. Next, he attempted to dethrone Reigns once again at Clash at the Castle but was knocked out by Tyson Fury.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead of the youngest-ever Money in the Bank winner in history.

