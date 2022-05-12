Becky Lynch, Asuka, and their reported places on WWE’s internal roster

WWE has created quite a strong women's roster on WWE RAW for Becky Lynch over the course of the last few weeks.

Last month, Big Time Becks was quoted as saying that Monday Night RAW had the best women's division in the world. While many wrestling fans laughed this statement off at the time, the recent changes made to the RAW women's roster might go a long way in backing up Lynch's claims.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, this is how WWE currently views the RAW women's roster internally. Johnson lists the roster separately between face and heel and in order of perceived importance to the brand.

WWE RAW Women's Babyfaces:

Bianca Belair (RAW Women's Champion)

Alexa Bliss (Recently returned to RAW)

Liv Morgan

Asuka (Recently returned to RAW)

Dana Brooke

WWE RAW Women's Heels:

Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley

Lacey Evans (Recently moved to RAW)

Carmella

Zelina Vega

Doudrop

Nikki A.S.H.

Tamina Snuka

Becky Lynch has plenty to do on WWE RAW

Even without the RAW Women's Championship, Becky Lynch still has plenty to do on Monday Night RAW.

Her current feud with the recently returning Asuka has been well received by the WWE Universe and could probably last for the next several months if the company chooses to do so.

Of course, a rematch with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship will most likely happen sooner rather than later as well.

While Big Time Becks is currently a heel, the WWE Universe believes it's only a matter of time before Lynch becomes a babyface once again, leaving her with plenty of options on RAW as well. However, many are hoping to see a rematch between Lynch and SmackDown's Ronda Rousey at some point in the future.

What do you think of the internal listing of the WWE RAW women's roster? Are there any placements that you disagree with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

