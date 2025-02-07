Big John Cena update - Reports

WWE Superstar John Cena's first attempt to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 was unsuccessful. A recent report has shed light on the importance of the remaining dates on The Cenation Leader's Farewell Tour schedule.

The former World Heavyweight Champion participated in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Logan Paul by throwing them over the top rope. However, Cena was ultimately eliminated by Jey Uso, who went on to win the multi-man contest.

With 36 dates on his retirement tour, The Franchise Player has already appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere and the Royal Rumble. According to a previous report, the 47-year-old megastar is not set to make another TV appearance until the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber 2025. This is due to his current filming commitments for 'Matchbox' in Budapest, Hungary.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that with only three appearances in the first two months, John Cena is expected to increase his WWE presence after completing his current movie projects. This could potentially lead to him becoming a near-weekly character.

Top WWE Superstar on potentially facing John Cena in a singles match

The Face That Runs The Place has announced his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. If Cena wins the battle within the steel structure, he will earn the right to challenge either Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During an interview with Theonemona, The American Nightmare admitted that he would prefer to watch John Cena's final matches as a fan. Cody Rhodes stated he is reluctant to face The Champ in his final run, recognizing the immense pressure associated with defeating a legendary figure.

"I don't love, 'This is it' [of John's career] and I know it is, I know he means it when he says it. But I wanna watch like a fan and I almost dread the idea of what [Cena vs. Rhodes] that would look like because when you're up against John now, you're tasked to beat John Cena in his final run and that's why I'm not raising my hand to be in that spot," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes will materialize at this year's Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

