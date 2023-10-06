Blockbuster Roman Reigns match not happening at Survivor Series this year - Reports

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Jey Uso fended off The Bloodline on SmackDown after SummerSlam this year.

However, he is all set to return on the October 13 episode of SmackDown to rekindle an old feud with his arch-rival John Cena. Latest reports have suggested that the company is planning a big match between the two men at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The Cenation Leader is already gearing up for Fastlane this Saturday, where he will join forces with LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. The two babyfaces have been entangled in a storyline with The Bloodline members for weeks.

It looks like the outcome of Fastlane will eventually lead to The Head of the Table coming back to pick up the pieces. With Cena possibly locked in for Crown Jewel, there were some rumblings about Knight slugging it out with Reigns at Survivor Series this year.

The 40-year-old Superstar has become one of the most entertaining acts on the blue brand. Fans have been rallying behind LA Knight since he mentioned The Tribal Chief as his potential challenger not too long ago.

But Ringside News has learned that the rumored clash between Knight and Reigns is currently not on the cards for Survivor Series in Chicago this year.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Roman Reigns if he retains his title at WWE Crown Jewel.

As for LA Knight, he is still expected to receive a "big" push after Fastlane.

