Bray Wyatt's vision set to continue via returning WWE Superstar - Reports

Bray Wyatt's vision is reportedly going to continue in WWE following his untimely passing.

The wrestling world is still in disbelief that Bray Wyatt is no longer with us. The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away on August 24th due to a heart attack. He made his return to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 and made an incredible impact during his time with the company. Wyatt was regarded as one of the most creative minds in the industry, and his life ended far too soon.

According to wrestling insider account BWE (BoozerRasslin), Wyatt's vision in WWE will continue following his passing. BWE noted that the idea of the Firefly Funhouse and the rumored Wyatt 6 faction is still on the table. BWE added that all parties have agreed to move forward with the idea to honor Wyatt.

A wrestling fan asked if Uncle Howdy would be taking over the idea, and BWE stated that would be the case. Uncle Howdy has long been rumored to be portrayed by Bray Wyatt's younger brother, Taylor Michael Rotunda, formerly known as Bo Dallas in WWE.

Former WWE star Samoa Joe comments on Bray Wyatt's passing

Samoa Joe recently opened up about Bray Wyatt's death during a Q&A session.

Joe has become a major star in All Elite Wrestling and is the current ROH TV Champion. He battled MJF for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam last month but came up short. Samoa Joe showed respect to MJF and shook the champion's hand following the match.

During a Q&A session with New York Post, Joe admitted that Wyatt's passing still doesn't feel real, and he misses him every day.

"And just the family itself, between Mike and Bo and his sister Mika they were all very involved in the business at certain points and time. Everybody has a tremendous amount of respect and love for them. I think if anything, the hurt was felt a little bit extra deep because of how many people were connected to both Windham and his family. To see him gone now, it just doesn’t seem real. I miss him every day." H/T: [NewYorkPost]

Bray Wyatt's death rattled the wrestling world when it happened, and many fans are still finding it difficult to believe. Even though the 36-year-old's life was cut short, it appears that his memory will live on forever in WWE.

