Update on Bron Breakker and another top NXT star's potential appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE NXT Stars Bron Breakker and Gunther (fka WALTER) could be present in the men's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming premium live event.

Bron has been the face of NXT 2.0 ever since his debut and recently won the NXT title from Tommaso Ciampa. Gunther, meanwhile, recently made the transition to the US-based NXT after dominating the UK brand for over two years.

According to a report from PWInsider, the two NXT powerhouses are scheduled to be at the Rumble event this coming Saturday. It should be noted that the report states they’re scheduled to be at the Rumble and doesn’t necessarily confirm they’ll be in the match itself. The report stated:

"WWE is bringing at least two top NXT talents in for Royal Rumble weekend, PWInsider.com has confirmed. NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther, the former WALTER, are slated to be in St. Louis next weekend for the Rumble event. There's no confirmation they will be in the Men's Rumble but they will, at least, be on deck if needed."

Other than Bron and Gunther, The Undertaker is also reported to be at the Royal Rumble, but unlike the duo, it’s probably just to be with his wife Michelle McCool, who’ll be competing in the women’s battle royal.

Bron Breakker recently commented on potentially entering WWE Royal Rumble

The annual multi-man battle royal bout is one of the most prestigious matches in WWE history and has helped multiple wrestlers establish themselves as main-event stars. The match guarantees the winner an opportunity to challenge for the world title in the main event of WrestleMania.

Bron Breakker recently expressed interest in competing in this year's multi-man over-the-top elimination match. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the NXT Champion stated that he'll surely participate in the match if the opportunity presents itself.

"If [the opportunity] presents itself, I'm going," said Breakker. "That'd be awesome. I'd love to have that opportunity. It'd be freakin' nuts. I hope it happens."

Bron Breakker and Gunther are two of the most dominating wrestlers in WWE's third brand. The former defeated Tommaso Ciampa in what was just his ninth televised match while the latter was NXT UK Champion for 870 days.

Both Superstars will be hoping to keep up their dominant ways and reserve their place in the main event of WrestleMania 38 if they are called in as surprise entrants for the Royal Rumble match.

