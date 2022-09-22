Chris Jericho reportedly responsible for iconic star's return to WWE

Chris Jericho has built a legacy for himself in not just WWE, but promotions all over the world. He has had a Hall of Fame-level career in WWE and AEW as well. He was responsible for the return of Ricky Steamboat to WWE to face him at WrestleMania and Backlash in 2009.

The original plan for WrestleMania that year was for Jericho to face three WWE legends, including Roddy Piper, Greg Valentine and Jimmy Snuka. However, Jericho insisted on changing Valentine with Ricky Steamboat, who retired in 1994. Vince McMahon agreed and Steamboat finally returned to WWE for another match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that the original plan for Chris Jericho was to face Micky Rourke at WrestleMania. However, the plans were changed after the actor backed out. Jericho felt he would have a much better match with Steamboat than Valentine. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat vs Chris Jericho is still remembered as a great match till date.

''McMahon chose Roddy Piper, Greg Valentine and Jimmy Snuka as opponents and Jericho felt it would be a disaster for a Mania match and asked McMahon if he could replace Valentine with Steamboat and McMahon agreed, and Steamboat saved the match,'' noted Meltzer

Ricky Steamboat and Chris Jericho faced each other again

The WrestleMania match between the two got such rave reviews that they went head-to-head again at Backlash. This was Steamboat's last big match even though he did compete once in FCW after that match. He did not have another match after 2010, but is now preparing to return to the ring for his last match.

The Nature Boy Rick Flair has said that Steamboat is better than 50% of the current roster despite his age. Steamboat will be headlining an event by Big Time Wrestling on 27th November 2022 in Raleigh, NC, at Dorton Arena. The show is named 'Return of The Dragon' but there is no word on who he will be facing.

