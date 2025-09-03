CM Punk broke major WWE rule in RAW promo - Reports

CM Punk broke a major WWE rule during a promo on RAW by referencing a controversial name. The Second City Saint is currently in a bitter rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the red brand.During a recent Q&amp;A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp discussed CM Punk referencing Vince McMahon during his rivalry with Drew McIntyre last year. Sapp noted that mentioning McMahon's name was a &quot;no-go,&quot; but Punk went off script during the promo last year on RAW.“That line [from Punk] — according to people I talked to — claim it wasn’t [scripted]. They claim it was not scripted. I didn’t see a script for that. So, you know, there’s always a chance they could be lying. But that was not a good one. People weren’t thrilled about that line,&quot; said Sapp. [H/T: Ringside News]CM Punk challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship this past Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris in a Fatal 4-Way match. Becky Lynch interfered in the match and helped Seth Rollins retain the title. The Man also slapped Punk several times during this past Monday's episode of RAW, leading to speculation that AJ Lee could be returning to the company soon.Former WWE writer reacts to CM Punk getting slapped by Becky LynchWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the promo between CM Punk and Becky Lynch on WWE RAW.Lynch embarrassed the former AEW star this past Monday night, and Punk responded by claiming she would regret putting her hands on him. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the segment was flat and made The Best in the World look weak.&quot;I felt like Punk left with his tail between his legs and it was flat. I did not like the ending of that. I'm not buying that, bro, because if you've got a female out there slapping the c**p out of a male, I don't understand at what point is enough is enough. You're just going to stand there and let a female slap you. I don't understand what you're supposed to do,&quot; Russo said.Black Widow @blackwidow400LINK#WWERaw ooooooo this feud between Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and CM Punk is 🔥🔥🔥It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 46-year-old in the weeks ahead following his loss at Clash in Paris.