CM Punk "getting along backstage" with 37-year-old star, earning "positive reviews" in WWE - Reports

A recent report has suggested that backstage tensions seem to be easing between CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and that WWE is pleased with The Second City Saint's return so far.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime at the 2023 Survivor Series. However, his comeback was not welcomed by Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who he flipped the bird to Punk from across the ring in Chicago.

The Visionary and The Straight Edge Superstar have a history of bad blood, which fueled rumors that the two men could finally settle the score at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, that plan went south after the former WWE Champion suffered a torn tricep at the 2024 Royal Rumble and was sidelined after Drew McIntyre brutally attacked him. The 45-year-old star appeared on this week's Monday Night RAW and was part of a promo segment with Rollins and The Scottish Warrior.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been "getting along backstage" when prepping for their segments. The report also noted that The Second City Saint has been getting "positive reviews" for his overall conduct towards colleagues and management.

Drew McIntyre says trolling CM Punk because of personal feelings is "extra hilarious"

Since CM Punk's return to WWE, The Scottish Warrior has been taking shots at the 45-year-old star despite being involved in a feud with Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 40.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Drew McIntyre revealed that trolling The Best in the World is hilarious because of personal feelings.

"I guess Punk just because of personal feelings, and it's extra hilarious. But Seth is pretty easy, he does get offended pretty easily, so I enjoy poking at him!" he said.

On this week's RAW, The Second-City Saint announced he would join the commentary desk during the Rollins vs. McIntyre match at WrestleMania XL.

