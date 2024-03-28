CM Punk's controversial RAW appearance with Seth Rollins was produced by top name backstage - Reports

CM Punk is known for creating controversy wherever he goes, and this week's appearance on RAW was no different. It has now been reported that a top WWE star produced it.

Adam Pearce has been one of the most important stars in WWE in recent years, given his multiple roles in the promotion. Since 2020, he's been heavily featured as an authority figure, booking multiple segments for the company. On top of that, he's also been a producer behind the scenes, helping wrestlers in their most important matches or segments.

Last year, Triple H finally formalized his position on-screen, making him the RAW General Manager while introducing his counterpart on SmackDown, Nick Aldis.

As it turns out, Pearce was heavily involved in not only booking matches on-screen for this week's episode of RAW but also in the backstage production of one of the most important segments of the show - CM Punk's controversial appearance. Fightful Select has revealed the same in their report.

Punk returned to the WWE ring on-screen for the first time in weeks since his injury. While he won't be getting involved physically anytime soon, he will be a part of WrestleMania XL as the guest commentator for Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's match.

On the show, he cursed and was censored for it, but it was his reference to Vince McMahon that stole the moment when he asked McIntyre who had labeled him the Chosen One in the first place while also saying that the one who had must be a paragon of virtue. It should be noted that the line about McMahon was supposedly completely improvised.

At this time, Vince McMahon is no longer involved with WWE, having resigned after multiple allegations were brought against him in a lawsuit.

CM Punk will not be getting his WrestleMania main event moment this year

Following his return to WWE last year, fans expected that CM Punk would finally be getting the WrestleMania main event moment that he had been waiting for his whole career.

Unfortunately, due to his torn tricep, this is no longer possible.

With that being the case, being the guest commentator for McIntyre and Rollins' match is sure to help him advance a story so that when he returns, he can get directly involved with either star. He's not on the best terms on-screen with either star, so fans will have to wait and see what he does.

