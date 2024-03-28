Controversial CM Punk line from WWE RAW was 100% improvised - Reports

CM Punk got fans talking once again following WWE RAW with a controversial line during his promo with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. He returned during last night's WWE RAW to a thunderous reaction from his hometown crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

The Second City Saint noted that he was still recovering from injury, but his mouth worked fine. He called out Drew McIntyre, and the two traded shots at each other. McIntyre noted that he was once "The Chosen One" and Punk quickly asked The Scottish Warrior to name who gave him that moniker. McIntyre laughed and refused to say Vince McMahon's name. It was reported by PW Insider that there was a "hush" backstage after Punk said the line, but everyone moved on shortly afterward.

According to Aaron Varble of SEScoops, the line by CM Punk was 100% improvised. Varble noted that he was able to get confirmation that the line was said on the fly during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

QT Marshall on CM Punk's return to WWE

AEW star QT Marshall has opened up about CM Punk's tumultuous departure from All Elite Wrestling and his return to WWE last year at Survivor Series.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall discussed CM Punk's return to WWE. He noted that he just walked away from the company in the past and wasn't surprised to see him get the opportunity to return:

"We actually talked about it and we agreed. Neither of us wanted me to be Will Hobbs' manager I also had to work Saturdays and Wednesdays so when he and I spoke about the idea that he didn't want me with Will Hobbs, I was like, 'Yeah let's sign me up for that one cuz I rather only work on Wednesdays'. But I didn't think that it was gonna be out of the realm that he would go back because the WWE had so many people that have done negative stuff and then come back. I don't think he really did anything negative, he just walked away. Yeah he did his interview that they had a lawsuit but other than that, It's like Cody, when Cody left WWE, he was a true professional. He's been a true professional about leaving AEW." [0:41-1:59]

You can check out the interview with QT Marshall in the video below:

It was announced during Monday's episode of RAW that CM Punk will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think CM Punk went too far with his promo on RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion