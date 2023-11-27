CM Punk's return might affect major WWE storyline - Reports

CM Punk's return to WWE after almost a decade will reportedly affect a major storyline.

Amidst speculations regarding CM Punk's return to WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Ricochet backstage and hit him with Punk's finisher, GTS. The King of Strong Style also started doing cryptic promos targeted at a mystery opponent, further teasing the latter's return.

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown. The Chicago crowd went ballistic as soon as his theme song started playing following the main event in which Randy Orton returned from a back injury after almost 18 months. The Viper helped his team win the WarGames Match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

According to recent reports by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the former AEW star's return will make an immediate impact, as it might alter the current storyline involving Shinsuke Nakamura.

The reports suggest that the latter's storyline did not originally involve the Best in the World. But now the plans may get altered to add the former World Champion in the mix of things. It was also noted that not many people know what Nakamura's current storyline is.

It may be noted that Shinsuke's original opponent has not been revealed yet. It will be interesting to see how WWE takes this storyline ahead. A match between The King of Strong Style and the Best in the World will certainly get fans excited.

Triple H talks about CM Punk's potential future in WWE

During the Survivor Series press conference, Triple H welcomed CM Punk back to the company. The King of Kings opened up on what lies ahead for the returning superstar.

Triple H expressed his happiness in having the former AEW star back in the company. Hunter believes whatever WWE planned for Punk will excite the viewers. He concluded that the latter has returned to his home, and WWE is where he belongs.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Triple H said.

